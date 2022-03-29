The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
BREAKING NEWS

14-year-old girl dies after collapsing during hike in Galilee

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 29, 2022 15:40

A 14-year-old girl from Haifa died on Tuesday after collapsing during a hike in the Western Galilee, MDA reported on Tuesday afternoon. 

The cause of the collapse is unclear. Emergency responders attempted to resuscitate her for about an hour. She was then rushed to the Galilee Medical Center in Nahariya and after an additional 20 minutes of resuscitation attempts, the medical team was forced to announce her death.

This is a developing story.

Coronavirus in Israel: 15,050 new cases, 273 serious cases
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/29/2022 10:46 AM
Public security minister secretly visited Jordan last week - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/29/2022 10:24 AM
573 new immigrants arrive in Israel from Ukraine
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/29/2022 10:14 AM
Bennett postpones India trip
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/29/2022 09:32 AM
Kinneret rises 2 centimeters, just 39 cm from full lake
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/29/2022 07:51 AM
Film academy condemns Will Smith slap, starts review of Oscars incident
By REUTERS
03/28/2022 10:19 PM
Blinken, Saudi counterpart spoke hours after end of Negev Summit
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/28/2022 10:16 PM
23-year-old Israeli woman killed, 4 injured in crash in Mexico
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/28/2022 09:35 PM
Ben Gvir to visit Temple Mount on Thursday - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/28/2022 09:22 PM
Sirens will go off in Jerusalem on Tuesday as part of drill
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/28/2022 07:57 PM
Florida governor says he is signing bill limiting LGBTQ instruction
By REUTERS
03/28/2022 07:55 PM
Baby drowns to death in bucket of paint in Netivot
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/28/2022 07:23 PM
Jerusalem-Modi'in fast train to open on Thursday
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/28/2022 07:13 PM
Trump likely committed felony by obstructing Congress, US judge rules
By REUTERS
03/28/2022 07:08 PM
Some 17,000 children vaccinated in polio vaccine drive - Health Ministry
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/28/2022 04:33 PM
