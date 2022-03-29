14-year-old girl dies after collapsing during hike in Galilee

A 14-year-old girl from Haifa died on Tuesday after collapsing during a hike in the Western Galilee, MDA reported on Tuesday afternoon.

The cause of the collapse is unclear. Emergency responders attempted to resuscitate her for about an hour. She was then rushed to the Galilee Medical Center in Nahariya and after an additional 20 minutes of resuscitation attempts, the medical team was forced to announce her death.

This is a developing story.