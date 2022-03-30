Intelligence minister cuts UAE trip short due to wave of terror

Intelligence Minister Elazar Stern cut his trip to the UAE short on Wednesday morning due to the security situation.

On Tuesday night, Knesset Speaker Mickey Levy decided to cut his trip to the US short as well due to the situation.

