Iran nuclear deal could take days, maybe weeks, Russian official says

By REUTERS
Published: MARCH 30, 2022 17:10

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Wednesday it could take a few days or maybe weeks to reach agreement on reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, RIA news agency reported.

His comments come days after Robert Malley, US Special Envoy for Iran, said he is not confident that a nuclear deal between Western powers and Iran is imminent.



Kyiv Regional Military Administration website hit with cyberattack
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/30/2022 05:07 PM
Two Arabs arrested on Temple Mount - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/30/2022 02:55 PM
5 teenagers arrested for hate crime in Arab neighborhood
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/30/2022 02:13 PM
Herzog visits Jordan, set to meet with King Abdullah II
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/30/2022 12:09 PM
Turkey condemns deadly Bnei Brak terror attack
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/30/2022 11:17 AM
Coronavirus in Israel: 14,074 new cases, 272 serious cases
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/30/2022 10:43 AM
Police searching for 'suspicious person' in Kiryat Melachi
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/30/2022 10:25 AM
Bennett halts Ukraine-Russia mediation amid terror wave
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/30/2022 09:11 AM
Intelligence minister cuts UAE trip short due to wave of terror
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/30/2022 08:50 AM
US 'strongly condemns' Bnei Brak terror attack - Blinken
By OMRI NAHMIAS
03/30/2022 03:08 AM
Saudi-led coalition to halt fighting in Yemen ahead of Ramadan
By REUTERS
03/30/2022 12:14 AM
Earthquake siren drill to take place in northern Negev on Wednesday
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/29/2022 07:42 PM
Congolese army says UN chopper was shot down by M23 rebels
By REUTERS
03/29/2022 06:41 PM
Tourism Min.: We won't close skies to tourists because of COVID-19
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/29/2022 05:59 PM
14-year-old girl dies after collapsing during hike in Galilee
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/29/2022 03:40 PM
