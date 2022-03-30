Knesset plenum to convene for emergency meeting

Knesset Speaker Mickey Levy announced on Wednesday that the Knesset plenum will hold an emergency meeting in wake of the recent terror attacks.

The Knesset is currently in its spring recess, and convening the plenum in this period is highly unusual.

