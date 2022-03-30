Leave cancelled for IDF soldiers in Judea and Samaria Division

The IDF's Judea and Samaria Division decided today not to allow any of its soldiers to go on leave, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit announced Wednesday night.

This ban extends to reinforcements that were sent to the area in the wake of Tuesday's terror attack in Bnei Brak.

