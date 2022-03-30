The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
The White House said on Wednesday now is clearly not the time to scheme with Russian President Vladimir Putin, when asked about former President Donald Trump's calling on Putin to release information about Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden.

"What kind of American, let alone an ex-president, thinks that this is the right time to enter into a scheme with Vladimir Putin and brag about his connections to Vladimir Putin? There is only one and it's Donald Trump," White House spokesperson Kate Bedingfield told reporters.

Russian forces invaded Ukraine on February 24 and have inflicted massive destruction on Ukrainian cities, including apartment buildings and other civilian facilities. On Wednesday, they were bombarding the outskirts of Kyiv and the besieged city of Chernihiv in the north, a day after promising to scale down operations there.

Russia says it is carrying out a "special operation" to disarm and "denazify" its neighbor. Western countries say Moscow's invasion was entirely unprovoked.

Arizona governor signs 15-week abortion ban into law
By REUTERS
03/30/2022 11:18 PM
Ben-Gvir will be allowed to visit Temple Mount on Thursday - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/30/2022 10:42 PM
Russian hackers targeted NATO, eastern European militaries - Google
By REUTERS
03/30/2022 10:07 PM
Leave cancelled for IDF soldiers in Judea and Samaria Division
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/30/2022 09:00 PM
Bruce Willis to retire from acting after medical diagnosis
By REUTERS
03/30/2022 08:15 PM
Israel is heightening its security measures, says Bennett
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/30/2022 08:00 PM
Belgium reports bird flu outbreak on farm
By REUTERS
03/30/2022 07:16 PM
Knesset plenum to convene for emergency meeting
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/30/2022 05:36 PM
Zelensky, Biden talk defense aid, new Russia sanctions package
By REUTERS
03/30/2022 05:35 PM
Iran nuclear deal could take days, maybe weeks, Russian official says
By REUTERS
03/30/2022 05:10 PM
Kyiv Regional Military Administration website hit with cyberattack
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/30/2022 05:07 PM
Two Arabs arrested on Temple Mount - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/30/2022 02:55 PM
5 teenagers arrested for hate crime in Arab neighborhood
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/30/2022 02:13 PM
Herzog visits Jordan, set to meet with King Abdullah II
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/30/2022 12:09 PM
Coronavirus in Israel: 14,074 new cases, 272 serious cases
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/30/2022 10:43 AM
