The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Biden meets with parents of former US Marine being held in Russia

By REUTERS
Published: MARCH 31, 2022 04:34

President Joe Biden met on Wednesday with the parents of Trevor Reed, a former US Marine who is serving a nine-year prison term in Russia, the White House said.

Biden reiterated his commitment to continue to work to secure the release of Reed and other Americans "wrongfully held in Russia and elsewhere," White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said in a statement.

Chris Rock 'still processing' slap by Will Smith at Oscars
By REUTERS
03/31/2022 04:35 AM
Will Smith refused to leave Oscars, academy says as it weighs discipline
By REUTERS
03/31/2022 01:30 AM
'KPOP' musical set to debut on Broadway later this year
By REUTERS
03/31/2022 01:09 AM
Arizona governor signs 15-week abortion ban into law
By REUTERS
03/30/2022 11:18 PM
White House responds to Trump's call for Putin to release info on Hunter
By REUTERS
03/30/2022 11:11 PM
Ben-Gvir will be allowed to visit Temple Mount on Thursday - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/30/2022 10:42 PM
Russian hackers targeted NATO, eastern European militaries - Google
By REUTERS
03/30/2022 10:07 PM
Leave cancelled for IDF soldiers in Judea and Samaria Division
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/30/2022 09:00 PM
Bruce Willis to retire from acting after medical diagnosis
By REUTERS
03/30/2022 08:15 PM
Israel is heightening its security measures, says Bennett
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/30/2022 08:00 PM
Belgium reports bird flu outbreak on farm
By REUTERS
03/30/2022 07:16 PM
Knesset plenum to convene for emergency meeting
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/30/2022 05:36 PM
Zelensky, Biden talk defense aid, new Russia sanctions package
By REUTERS
03/30/2022 05:35 PM
Iran nuclear deal could take days, maybe weeks, Russian official says
By REUTERS
03/30/2022 05:10 PM
Kyiv Regional Military Administration website hit with cyberattack
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/30/2022 05:07 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by