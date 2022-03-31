Biden meets with parents of former US Marine being held in Russia

President Joe Biden met on Wednesday with the parents of Trevor Reed, a former US Marine who is serving a nine-year prison term in Russia, the White House said.

Biden reiterated his commitment to continue to work to secure the release of Reed and other Americans "wrongfully held in Russia and elsewhere," White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said in a statement.

