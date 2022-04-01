Explosion, fire reported at Iranian petrochemical plant

An explosion and fire were reported at a petrochemical plant in Bandar Mahshahr, with two workers injured in the incident, according to Iranian media.

The cause of the accident is being investigated, according to the spokesman for the Petrochemical Economic Special Zone in the city. The fire has been brought under control.

