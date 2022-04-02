Israeli delegation secretly visits Sudan for talks - report

An Israeli security delegation secretly visited the Sudanese capital of Khartoum this week, KAN News reported on Friday.

The Israeli delegation reportedly met with Sudanese military heads, led by commander of the Sudanese Armed Forces and de facto leader of the state, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan.

Simultaneously, a Sudanese military delegation was reportedly in Israel this week to discuss possible areas of cooperation, the report noted, citing a television report by international Arab news outlet Asharq Al-Awsat.