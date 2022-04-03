80 more Israeli medical workers head to Ukraine

About 80 additional Israeli medical workers headed to Ukraine early Sunday morning to join the staff at the Israeli Kohav Meir (shining star) Field Hospital operating in Mostyska, Ukraine.

מנכ"ל משרד הבריאות, הפרופ' נחמן אש, תדרך ובירך הערב את חברי משלחת סבב ב', שיצאה הערב לרענן ולהחליף את הצוותים בבית החולים שדה "כוכב מאיר" שהקימה ישראל במוסטיסקה, אוקריאנה. שנמשיך לעשות טוב ולסייע. שבוע טוב. pic.twitter.com/9lbwHvoWxY — משרד הבריאות (@IsraelMOH) April 2, 2022

Health Ministry director-general Prof. Nachman Ash briefed and congratulated the members of the delegation who will refresh and replace the staff currently at the field hospital.