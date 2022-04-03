Ukrainian refugee crisis reaches the US-Mexico border

The Mexican border city Tijuana has received many Ukrainian refugees that have fled the conflict, CNN reported, stating that there are around 1,500 refugees in the city seeking asylum in the United States as of Saturday. The number of refugees is slated to increase every day.

Migrant Affairs Director Enrique Lucero stated that "he expects all the migrants to enter the United States, but said American authorities have been slow to process them," according to the report.

