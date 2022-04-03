New bill may strip terrorists' families of National Insurance payments

Yamina MK Shirly Pinto and Likud MK Ofir Katz submitted a bill Sunday that would deny the family of terrorists who have Israeli citizenship the benefits of Bituach Leumi (National Insurance).

"By virtue of the National Insurance Law, the State of Israel continues to pay the families of Israeli citizen terrorists, and this distorted situation cannot continue," the MKs said in a statement.

This is a developing story.