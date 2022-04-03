Arab-Israeli indicted for raping, robbing Jaffa woman

An Umm el-Fahm resident was indicted by the Tel Aviv District Court on Sunday for raping and robbing an Israeli woman in her Jaffa home, Israeli media reported.

Ahmad Agabria, 44, allegedly broke into the woman's home, located above the restaurant he worked at, robbed and raped her before she managed to escape and alert her neighbors.

