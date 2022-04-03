Palestinians clash with Israeli forces after Temple Mount Ramadan prayer

Palestinian rioters clashed with Israeli security forces at Jerusalem's Old City's Damascus Gate on Sunday night.

Palestinians threw rocks and other projectiles toward Israeli forces, who were at the scene to ensure a peaceful ascension to Temple Mount for Tarawih, the prayer recited every night during the month of Ramadan.

Three Palestinians were arrested by Israel Police officers and more arrests are expected to be made throughout the night, police said.

Israel Police added that the rioters are "hurting Palestinian worshippers who seek to celebrate Ramadan in a peaceful manner."