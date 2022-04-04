360 new immigrants land in Israel from Ukraine, Russia, Belarus

360 new immigrants from Ukraine, Russia and Belarus landed in Israel on Sunday, including 180 immigrants from Ukraine, according to the Aliyah and Integration Ministry.

An additional 161 Ukrainians entered Israel on a tourist visa and 67 exited Israel.

