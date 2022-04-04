India's Modi, Bennett talk wave of terror, Iran nuclear deal

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett spoke to Indian counterpart Narendra Modi on Monday, thanking him for his condemnation of the recent Palestinian wave of terror in Israel.

In the first phone call between the two since Bennett postponed his planned trip to India last week, he and Modi discussed global and regional challenges, including the prospect of an Iranian nuclear deal.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

The prime minister was forced to delay his trip after testing positive for COVID-19.

The two agreed to set an alternative date for the visit, during which they will celebrate 30 years of diplomatic ties between India and Israel.