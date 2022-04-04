The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
BREAKING NEWS

India's Modi, Bennett talk wave of terror, Iran nuclear deal

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: APRIL 4, 2022 16:35

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett spoke to Indian counterpart Narendra Modi on Monday, thanking him for his condemnation of the recent Palestinian wave of terror in Israel.

In the first phone call between the two since Bennett postponed his planned trip to India last week, he and Modi discussed global and regional challenges, including the prospect of an Iranian nuclear deal.

The prime minister was forced to delay his trip after testing positive for COVID-19.

The two agreed to set an alternative date for the visit, during which they will celebrate 30 years of diplomatic ties between India and Israel.

Russia imposes visa restrictions on citizens of 'unfriendly countries'
By REUTERS
04/04/2022 03:35 PM
Red Cross says cannot reach Mariupol due to security conditions
By REUTERS
04/04/2022 02:49 PM
Kremlin condemns Polish comments on readiness to host nuclear weapons
By REUTERS
04/04/2022 12:55 PM
Palestinian security forces member killed in Lebanon - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/04/2022 11:32 AM
MK Abir Kara questioned by police on double voting
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/04/2022 11:03 AM
Ex-US Marine Reed sent to facility after hunger strike in Russian jail
By REUTERS
04/04/2022 10:55 AM
44-year-old arrested for harassing, threatening women
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/04/2022 10:35 AM
Georgian foreign minister resigns, to become ambassador to US
By REUTERS
04/04/2022 10:18 AM
Coronavirus in Israel: 10,660 new cases, 254 serious cases
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/04/2022 10:00 AM
Kinneret rises by 1 cm, just 33 cm below full lake
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/04/2022 09:44 AM
Netanyahu trial: Fifth day of Filber testimony begins
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/04/2022 09:37 AM
30 Russians arrested for protests in St. Petersburg - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/04/2022 08:52 AM
360 new immigrants land in Israel from Ukraine, Russia, Belarus
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/04/2022 08:42 AM
Hong Kong's Carrie Lam to announce she will not run for second term
By REUTERS
04/04/2022 06:56 AM
Ukraine's Zelensky appeals for support in Grammy video appearance
By REUTERS
04/04/2022 05:05 AM
