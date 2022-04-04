Tourism minister to fly to Azerbaijan, sign cooperation agreements

The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: APRIL 4, 2022 17:19

Updated: APRIL 4, 2022 17:20

Tourism Minister Yoel Razbozov will depart on Sunday for Azerbaijan to meet with several major figures including president Ilham Aliyev and foreign minister Jeyhun Bayramov.

Razbozov is set to sign a number of cooperation agreements between Israel and Azerbaijan in many areas such as water security and technology.

During his visit, the tourism minister and Baymarov will partake in a ceremony celebrating 30 years of diplomatic ties between the two nations.

Azerbaijan is considered an important strategic partner of Israel due to its proximity to Iran and the import of oil from the Caucasian nation.

India's Modi, Bennett talk wave of terror, Iran nuclear deal
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/04/2022 04:35 PM
Russia imposes visa restrictions on citizens of 'unfriendly countries'
By REUTERS
04/04/2022 03:35 PM
Red Cross says cannot reach Mariupol due to security conditions
By REUTERS
04/04/2022 02:49 PM
Kremlin condemns Polish comments on readiness to host nuclear weapons
By REUTERS
04/04/2022 12:55 PM
Palestinian security forces member killed in Lebanon - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/04/2022 11:32 AM
MK Abir Kara questioned by police on double voting
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/04/2022 11:03 AM
Ex-US Marine Reed sent to facility after hunger strike in Russian jail
By REUTERS
04/04/2022 10:55 AM
44-year-old arrested for harassing, threatening women
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/04/2022 10:35 AM
Georgian foreign minister resigns, to become ambassador to US
By REUTERS
04/04/2022 10:18 AM
Coronavirus in Israel: 10,660 new cases, 254 serious cases
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/04/2022 10:00 AM
Kinneret rises by 1 cm, just 33 cm below full lake
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/04/2022 09:44 AM
Netanyahu trial: Fifth day of Filber testimony begins
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/04/2022 09:37 AM
30 Russians arrested for protests in St. Petersburg - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/04/2022 08:52 AM
360 new immigrants land in Israel from Ukraine, Russia, Belarus
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/04/2022 08:42 AM
Hong Kong's Carrie Lam to announce she will not run for second term
By REUTERS
04/04/2022 06:56 AM
