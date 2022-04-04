Tourism minister to fly to Azerbaijan, sign cooperation agreements

Tourism Minister Yoel Razbozov will depart on Sunday for Azerbaijan to meet with several major figures including president Ilham Aliyev and foreign minister Jeyhun Bayramov.

Razbozov is set to sign a number of cooperation agreements between Israel and Azerbaijan in many areas such as water security and technology.

During his visit, the tourism minister and Baymarov will partake in a ceremony celebrating 30 years of diplomatic ties between the two nations.

Azerbaijan is considered an important strategic partner of Israel due to its proximity to Iran and the import of oil from the Caucasian nation.