Spanish police who seized a superyacht belonging to Russian oligarch Viktor Vekselberg were acting pursuant to a US seizure warrant, the Department of Justice said on Monday.

The vessel had violated US bank fraud, money laundering, and sanction statutes, the DOJ said. The agency added that the US District Court for the District of Columbia had also issued seizure warrants for some $625,000 associated with sanctioned entities held at nine US financial institutions.

