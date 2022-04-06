The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Ivanka Trump testifies before US Capitol attack committee

By REUTERS
Published: APRIL 6, 2022 02:30

Former President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka testified for about eight hours on Tuesday to the US House of Representatives committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, siege on the US Capitol, answering questions for several hours.

"She's answering questions. I mean, you know, not in a broad, chatty term, but she's answering questions," Representative Bennie Thompson, the panel's Democratic chairman, told reporters at the Capitol.

Her testimony began Tuesday morning and ended around 6 p.m., about eight hours later, a source familiar with the testimony told Reuters.

Asked if he would describe Ivanka Trump as cooperating, Thompson told reporters, "She came in on her own, that has obviously significant value. We did not have to subpoena."

Her husband, Jared Kushner, spoke to the Select Committee last week, as the investigation of the attack on the Capitol expands to include close relatives of the former president.

Like her husband, Ivanka Trump met with the committee virtually.

Ivanka Trump and her husband both served as advisers in the Trump White House. Ivanka Trump spent much of the day with her father on Jan. 6, 2021.

Aides to the Trump family did not respond to a request for comment.

US State Dept approves potential sale of air defense support to Taiwan
By REUTERS
04/06/2022 12:22 AM
Ramadan riots: 6 arrested for rioting outside Jerusalem's Damascus Gate
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/06/2022 12:19 AM
Police make third arrest after California shooting
By REUTERS
04/06/2022 12:11 AM
Court bars chief rabbi from appointing judges - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/05/2022 11:34 PM
White House says will sanction Russia banks, officials on Wednesday
By REUTERS
04/05/2022 11:27 PM
Bennett speaks with Bahraini crown prince
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/05/2022 08:20 PM
Aliyah minister, Jewish Agency acting chairman to fly out to Ukraine
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/05/2022 07:11 PM
Bennett to convene Israel's security cabinet next week
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/05/2022 05:24 PM
Latvia and Estonia close Russian consulates, expel staff
By REUTERS
04/05/2022 05:07 PM
Police find Airsoft gun, Hamas flag in Jerusalem home
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/05/2022 02:39 PM
UK links 'malign cyber activity' to 3 Russian intelligence services
By REUTERS
04/05/2022 01:54 PM
Fuel tax to decrease, lowering fuel prices by half a shekel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/05/2022 01:16 PM
Kuwait's government resigns in latest standoff with parliament
By REUTERS
04/05/2022 12:13 PM
Russia threatens to fine Wikipedia if it doesn't delete 'false info'
By REUTERS
04/05/2022 11:28 AM
Two people found with gunshot wounds in Hamburg - Focus
By REUTERS
04/05/2022 11:04 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by