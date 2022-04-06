New explosions in Lviv and Dnipropetrovsk regions

Eyewitnesses reported explosions in Lviv and Dnipropetrovsk regions, before which an air raid was issued on Tuesday night, Ukrainian media reported.

Maksym Kozytskyi, governor of Lviv Regional State Administration, reportedly confirmed that explosions had taken place in the vicinity of Radekhiv. According to the military administration, no one is currently injured in the shelling.

He said air defenses are working properly and urged citizens to remain in shelters.

This is a developing story.