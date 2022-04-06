Turkey's embassy in Ukraine returns to Kyiv

The Embassy of the Republic of Turkey in Ukraine has returned to Kyiv, the Ukrainian capital, according to their Facebook post on Tuesday night.

"We have temporarily moved our activities to Chernivtsi, which has become our logistics center at work. And today (April 5 ) We returned to our home in Kyiv," the statement reads.

