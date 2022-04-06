The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
BREAKING NEWS

Coronavirus in IDF: 998 soldiers infected

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: APRIL 6, 2022 15:50

Updated: APRIL 6, 2022 15:51

998 IDF soldiers were infected with the novel coronavirus as of Wednesday, according to the IDF Spokesperson's Unit.

729 soldiers were in home quarantine. 

UN to vote Thursday on US push to suspend Russia from rights council
By REUTERS
04/06/2022 03:45 PM
India reports first case of COVID variant XE
By REUTERS
04/06/2022 03:28 PM
Palestinians caught with knife in Jerusalem's Old City
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/06/2022 03:26 PM
Jerusalem building on fire, possibility that people are trapped inside
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/06/2022 01:08 PM
Fireworks cancelled at Mount Herzl Independence Day ceremony
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/06/2022 12:27 PM
Border Police Undercover Unit arrest man suspected of terror involvement
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/06/2022 11:19 AM
Iran nuclear chief: Tehran gave documents about outstanding issues IAEA
By REUTERS
04/06/2022 10:50 AM
IDF thwarts attempt to smuggle weapons over Jordanian border
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/06/2022 08:43 AM
US to provide additional $100 million in security assistance to Ukraine
By REUTERS
04/06/2022 04:38 AM
Explosion heard in Bnei Brak residential building
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/06/2022 03:55 AM
Turkey's embassy in Ukraine returns to Kyiv
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/06/2022 03:36 AM
Ukraine-Russia war: Explosions heard in Lviv and Dnipropetrovsk regions
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/06/2022 02:53 AM
Ivanka Trump testifies before US Capitol attack committee
By REUTERS
04/06/2022 02:30 AM
US State Dept approves potential sale of air defense support to Taiwan
By REUTERS
04/06/2022 12:22 AM
Ramadan riots: 6 arrested for rioting outside Jerusalem's Damascus Gate
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/06/2022 12:19 AM
