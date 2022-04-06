Lapid speaks with Chinese foreign minister on strengthening relations

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid spoke with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Wednesday about relations between the two countries and regional developments.

The two spoke about strengthening trade and economic relations, promoting intergovernmental cooperation and the importance of sharing knowledge about the struggle against the coronavirus.

Lapid updated Wang about regional developments in the Middle East and the success of the Negev Summit. The two also discussed the Iranian threat and the war in Ukraine.