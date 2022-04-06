Security forces clash with Arabs at Damascus Gate - report

Security forces clashed with Arabs at the Damascus Gate on Wednesday night, with at least three Arabs arrested, according to Palestinian reports.

قوات الاحتلال برفقة "مستعرب" تعتقل شاباً من أمام باب العامود بالقدس المحتلة pic.twitter.com/fkSZi51eYW — AlQastal القسطل (@AlQastalps) April 6, 2022

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

This is the fifth day in a row that clashes have been reported at the gate.