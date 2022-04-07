Yemen president relieves deputy from his post

Yemen's President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi has relieved Vice President Ali Mohsen Al-Ahmar from his post and established a presidential leadership council, Yemen's information minister said on live broadcast early on Thursday.

The new body will assume the duties of both the president and his deputy, the minister added.

