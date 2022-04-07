We should assume that elections are around the corner - MK Abbas

"Anyone who thinks that elections are not around the corner is mistaken, we should assume that we are charging towards elections" Ra’am (United Arab List) head Mansour Abbas said in an interview to Kan.

"Likud and Netanyahu aren't the only parties preparing for the election, every party that is realistic and rational must and is thinking about it," he said.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

Yet it appears that Abbas hasn't completely given up on the current coalition and still has hope "the coalition will be able to stabilize."