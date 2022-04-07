The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
BREAKING NEWS

China warns of strong measures if US Speaker Pelosi visits Taiwan

By REUTERS
Published: APRIL 7, 2022 10:42

China's Foreign Ministry warned on Thursday that it would take strong measures if US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan and that such a visit would severely impact Chinese-US relations, following media reports she would go next week.

China firmly opposes all forms of official interactions between the United States and Taiwan, ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian told reporters in Beijing.

The possible visit has not been confirmed by Pelosi's office or Taiwan's government.

UK says Russian strikes continue along Donbas line of control
By REUTERS
04/07/2022 11:04 AM
Two suspects arrested for bombing Ministry of Health office
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/07/2022 10:05 AM
NATO working hard to prevent escalation of the conflict
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/07/2022 09:25 AM
We should assume that elections are around the corner - MK Abbas
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/07/2022 08:51 AM
Kinneret rises by 1 cm, just 30 cm below full lake
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/07/2022 07:59 AM
Yemen president relieves deputy from his post
By REUTERS
04/07/2022 05:08 AM
For first time, a US Capitol riot defendant is acquitted
By REUTERS
04/07/2022 12:10 AM
Security forces clash with Arabs at Damascus Gate - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/06/2022 10:16 PM
US Attorney General Garland tests positive for COVID
By REUTERS
04/06/2022 09:30 PM
Russia-Ukraine talks: Orban invites Putin for peace talks in Hungary
By REUTERS
04/06/2022 08:56 PM
US training small number of Ukrainians on Switchblade drones
By REUTERS
04/06/2022 07:31 PM
Lapid speaks with Chinese foreign minister on strengthening relations
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/06/2022 05:26 PM
US FDA: Current COVID vaccines not 'well-matched' against BA.2 variant
By REUTERS
04/06/2022 04:24 PM
Coronavirus in IDF: 998 soldiers infected
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/06/2022 03:50 PM
UN to vote Thursday on US push to suspend Russia from rights council
By REUTERS
04/06/2022 03:45 PM
