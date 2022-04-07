Russian artillery and airstrikes are continuing along the Donbas line of control, British military intelligence said on Thursday in an update on Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

The Ministry of Defence said on Twitter the main focus of Russian forces was to progress offensive operations in eastern Ukraine.

