Two US personnel injured in Syria attack

Two US personnel suffered minor injuries after a rocket attack on a base in eastern Syria, US official said on Thursday.

The officials, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said one of the personnel had already been treated and released while the second was being checked for traumatic brain injury.

