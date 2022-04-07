Saudi ambassador to return to Lebanon after crisis

The Saudi ambassador to Lebanon will return to Lebanon after Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati affirmed the country's commitment to restore relations with Gulf states, the Saudi Foreign Ministry announced on Thursday.

In a statement in March, Mikati wrote that he had spoken with Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Ahmed Nasser Al-Mohammed Al-Sabah about restoring normal relations between Lebanon and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).

"I renew the commitment of the Lebanese government to take the necessary and required measures to enhance cooperation with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council, Lebanon’s commitment to all the decisions of the Arab League and international legitimacy, and its commitment to serious and actual work to follow up and complete the implementation of its provisions in a manner that guarantees civil peace and national stability for Lebanon and fortifies its unity," Mikati wrote in the statement.

Tzvi Joffre contributed to this report.