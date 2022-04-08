Bennett: Someone helped the terrorist obtain weapons - we will find them

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett warned that those involved in Thursday night's Tel Aviv terrorist attack would be found and punished, in his Friday morning remarks along with Defense Minister Benny Gantz and Public Security Minister Omer Bar-Lev.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said that "every killer should know that we will find him. Anyone who helps terrorists needs to know that the price will be unbearable."

