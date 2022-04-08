Ukrainian government agencies targeted by cyberattack - report

A new cyberattack is targetting Ukrainian government agencies, Pravda reported Friday, citing the State Special Communications Service Telegram.

According to the communications service, the cyberattack spreads by email. These emails contain an HTML file that, when opened, creates a file with a title related to Russian forces murdering and persecuting people in Russian-controlled areas of Ukraine. But this, in turn, allows hackers to gain full control over one's computer.

The service noted that this type of cyberattack is associated with UAC-0010 (Armageddon), an organization that has repeatedly carried out cyberattacks against Ukraine and the European Union.