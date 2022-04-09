Amazon calls for election re-run after workers voted for first US union

Amazon Inc AMZN.O on Friday called for a re-run of an election after workers at a New York City warehouse voted to create the company's first US union, claiming in a statement that actions by the US labor board and worker-organizers suppressed the vote and denied staff their voice.

The US National Labor Relations Board had no immediate comment. An attorney for the Amazon Labor Union did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

