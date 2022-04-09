Iran's IRGC Navy seizes foreign vessel off Persian Gulf, 11 arrested

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Navy seized a foreign vessel off the Persian Gulf on Saturday, claiming it carried more than 220,000 liters of smuggled fuel, Iranian Mehr News Agency reported.

11 of the vessel's crew were detained by the Iranian naval forces, according to Mojtaba Ghahremani, chief justice of the Hormozgan province.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

This is a developing story.