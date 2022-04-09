Deputy Mayor of Nazareth sends condolences to Islamic Jihadist family

Samir Saadi, Deputy Mayor of Nazareth. wrote a post on Saturday where he expressed condolences to his relatives on the death of the Islamic Jihad operative who was killed in Jenin on Saturday. "Our condolences to the cousins in the Jenin camp. I ask Allah to receive him with the martyrs, the righteous and good friends."

"I ask Allah to heal all the wounded," he added. Shortly after the publication, he deleted the post and locked his profile. He has not responded to requests for comment by Israeli media.

