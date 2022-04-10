Israel Prize: Shasha-Biton to boycott award given to Goldreich

Education Minister Yifat Shasha-Biton (New Hope) announced on Sunday that she will not be attending the ceremony at which Prof. Oded Goldreich will be awarded the israel Prize for Mathematics and Computer Science.

Goldreich, from the Weizmann Institute of Science in Rehovot, and Shasha-Biton had been in a legal battle for over a year on the issue.

The controversy stemmed from a letter that Goldreich is signed onto, dated March 23, 2021, which calls on the European Union not to cooperate with academic institutions in the West Bank, among them Ariel University.