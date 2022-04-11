The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Sa'ar's proposal for public hearings for High Court justices approved

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: APRIL 11, 2022 11:32

The Judicial Selection Committee approved the proposal of Justice Minister Gideon Sa'ar to adopt public hearings for nominees to the High Court of Justice on Monday.

The interviews of candidates before the subcommittee of the Judicial Selection Committee will be broadcast live on television, according to Sa'ar's proposal.

"I present the proposal today from a common vision regarding the importance of transparency. This is not taken for granted," said Sa'ar at the beginning of the meeting of the committee on Monday. "I am convinced that the public component of the selection process and its transparency will contribute to increasing public confidence in the selection process to our High Court."

Shalva founder, Shira Banki's parents to light Independence Day torches
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/11/2022 11:04 AM
More EU sanctions on Russia an option, Borrell says
By REUTERS
04/11/2022 09:54 AM
Defense Ministry to hold drill at Jordan Valley crossing
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/11/2022 08:46 AM
Finland, Sweden set to join NATO as soon as summer
By REUTERS
04/11/2022 02:37 AM
Hamas operative arrested near Hebron - Palestinian media
By MAARIV ONLINE
04/11/2022 02:12 AM
Suspect shot by IDF soldiers after throwing Molotov cocktails
By Walla!
04/11/2022 01:21 AM
13 injured in car crash on Highway 1
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/10/2022 09:50 PM
NYC mayor Adams tests positive for COVID, only symptom is 'raspy voice'
By REUTERS
04/10/2022 09:09 PM
IDF checking report that man tried to grab soldier's gun and was shot
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/10/2022 07:38 PM
Stabbing attack at Hebron Tomb of Patriarchs
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/10/2022 06:04 PM
Families of terror attack victims can sue PA for compensation
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/10/2022 05:06 PM
Government approves three new Bedouin towns in the Negev
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/10/2022 04:22 PM
Stun grenade thrown at the Jewish Agency building in Tel Aviv
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/10/2022 02:58 PM
Israel Prize: Shasha-Biton to boycott award given to Goldreich
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/10/2022 12:19 PM
Truck driver dies after swerving off highway
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/10/2022 11:50 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by