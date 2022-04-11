Sa'ar's proposal for public hearings for High Court justices approved

The Judicial Selection Committee approved the proposal of Justice Minister Gideon Sa'ar to adopt public hearings for nominees to the High Court of Justice on Monday.

The interviews of candidates before the subcommittee of the Judicial Selection Committee will be broadcast live on television, according to Sa'ar's proposal.

"I present the proposal today from a common vision regarding the importance of transparency. This is not taken for granted," said Sa'ar at the beginning of the meeting of the committee on Monday. "I am convinced that the public component of the selection process and its transparency will contribute to increasing public confidence in the selection process to our High Court."