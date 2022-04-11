Liberman, Kara agree on economic reforms in bid to save government

Israel will advance financial aid packages for citizens hurt economically by the COVID-19 Omicron wave, Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman and Deputy Minister for Regulatory Matters in the Prime Minister's Office Abir Kara agreed on Monday.

During the meeting, it was also agreed to promote reform in the chicken and meat industry and the creation of a "safety net" for freelance and self-employed workers, an issue close to Kara's heart as the founder of the self-employed Ani Shulman movement.

The meeting was scheduled after Kara, a member of Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's Yamina Party, threatened to follow Idit Silman's footsteps in quitting the coalition if his demands were not met.