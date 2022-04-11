The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Israel will not stop building in West Bank, Gantz says

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: APRIL 11, 2022 19:54

Israel will "continue to build in the West Bank for Israelis and Palestinians," Defense Minister Benny Gantz said during an online Washington Institute for Near East Policy forum on Monday.

Stating that Israeli construction in the West Bank will not be halted, Gantz also stressed it will only happen "in a lawful manner and at the right time."

"We need to move from the struggle of who will not be living here to how we will both be living here," the defense minister added.

