Netanyahu agreed to Palestinian consulate in Jerusalem, Bennett claims

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett vetoed a decision made by former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu to establish a Palestinian consulate in Jerusalem during his White House meeting with US President Joe Biden, Bennett claimed in an interview to N12 on Monday evening.

Netanyahu had agreed to a proposal by the United States to establish a consulate in Abu Dis, Bennett said. According to the prime minister, that agreement was vetoed by Bennett during his visit to the White House in August of last year.

