Bennett wants to ease gun license requirements - report

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett inquired into easing requirements for obtaining gun licenses, KAN News reported on Monday night.

Bennett reportedly asked the Public Security Ministry to look into the possibility as a means to enable more Israelis to carry weapons amid the ongoing wave of terrorism.

In March, the prime minister called on all Israelis who possess a license to carry firearms.