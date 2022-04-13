Renovation begins on Joseph's tomb after vandalization

The Samaria Regional Council began renovations at Joseph's tomb in Nablus on Wednesday morning accompanied by the Samaria Regional Brigade.

This comes after the site was set alight and vandalized on Saturday night. The head of the Regional Council asserted that the renovations would be "restoring the national honor of the State of Israel."

