32 new olim from Ukraine touch down at Ben Gurion

A total of 32 Ukrainian Olim landed at Ben Gurion International Airport on Tuesday, with 109 new Olim from Eastern Europe landing in Israel all-in-all, according to data from the Immigration and Absorption Ministry and the Population Authority.

The data also shows that 89 Ukrainians entered Israel on tourist visas, and another 84 left the country.

