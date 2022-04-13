Methanol leak reported at Haifa Port

A tanker was reported to be leaking methanol at Haifa Port on Wednesday, Israel Fire and Rescue Services reported.

Two teams were at the scene, with the first dousing the methanol in water in order to make it less flammable, and the other team looked for the leak in order to plug it.

There was no danger to the surrounding area, but traffic into the scene was blocked.