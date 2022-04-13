ISIS hopeful from Rahat arrested by Shin Bet

An 18-year-old Israeli citizen residing in Rahat was arrested by Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) forces on Wednesday and subsequently interrogated.

He is reported to have supported ISIS and allegedly contacted them to join their ranks. A prosecutor's statement has been filed against him before indictment.

