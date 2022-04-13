US transit mask mandate to be extended through May 3

President Joe Biden's administration plans to extend by 15 days a U.S. mandate requiring travelers to wear masks on airplanes, trains and in transit hubs, two sources briefed on the matter told Reuters.

The current requirements, which have been in place since February 2021, are set to expire April 18. The latest extension would keep the requirements through May 3 amid a surge in COVID-19 cases. A formal announcement is expected later on Wednesday.

