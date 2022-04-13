The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

US transit mask mandate to be extended through May 3

By REUTERS
Published: APRIL 13, 2022 18:45

President Joe Biden's administration plans to extend by 15 days a U.S. mandate requiring travelers to wear masks on airplanes, trains and in transit hubs, two sources briefed on the matter told Reuters.

The current requirements, which have been in place since February 2021, are set to expire April 18. The latest extension would keep the requirements through May 3 amid a surge in COVID-19 cases. A formal announcement is expected later on Wednesday.



Tags Covid Headline
2 hikers rescued from minefield near Dead Sea
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/13/2022 05:34 PM
Stavanger Airport in Norway given all clear after bomb scare
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/13/2022 05:07 PM
Germany rejects EU oil embargo on Russia at the moment
By REUTERS
04/13/2022 03:32 PM
Man who murdered UK lawmaker Amess sentenced to life in prison
By REUTERS
04/13/2022 02:27 PM
East Jerusalem residents arrested for throwing firecrackers at police
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/13/2022 12:49 PM
ISIS hopeful from Rahat arrested by Shin Bet
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/13/2022 12:43 PM
Methanol leak reported at Haifa Port
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/13/2022 12:01 PM
Seven killed, 22 wounded by shelling in Ukraine's Kharkiv region
By REUTERS
04/13/2022 11:50 AM
Coronavirus in Israel: 5,403 new cases, 243 serious cases
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/13/2022 11:25 AM
Man accused of sexual abuse of a minor to stand trial in public park
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/13/2022 09:21 AM
Palestinian killed, 17 more injured in Nablus clashes with IDF
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/13/2022 09:12 AM
32 new olim from Ukraine touch down at Ben Gurion
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/13/2022 08:57 AM
IDF continues operation arresting terror suspects in West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/13/2022 08:33 AM
Quake of magnitude 6.3 strikes Papua New Guinea
By REUTERS
04/13/2022 06:33 AM
Japan may set up Biden meeting with families of N.Korea abductees
By REUTERS
04/13/2022 06:09 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by