Michve Alon Olot commander to represent IDF on Independence Day

The commander of the Olot company at the Michve Alon training base, First Lieutenant Hadar Cohen, will represent the IDF at the Independence Day ceremony at Mount Herzl this year, according to the IDF Spokesperson's Unit.

First Lieutenant Hadar Cohen, commander of the Lehava Company for female new immigrants (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Cohen commands the Lehava Company for female new immigrants at Michve Alon. New immigrants, members of minority communities, soldiers on the autism spectrum, soldiers who have trouble adjusting and other soldiers often go to Michve Alon before continuing onwards in their IDF service. In the Lehava Company, new immigrants learn Hebrew and about the State of Israel.

"Hadar will light a beacon in honor of the people of spirit and action, who laid the foundations for the IDF to be the army of the people for the people. In honor of the commanders who work day and night building bridges, ensuring equal opportunities and cultivating all those who come to the IDF's gates from all corners and shades of Israeli society. "In honor of the female and male soldiers, graduates of the IDF's unique tracks, for whom service is not only a mission but also a 'springboard' toward a new horizon of possibilities. For the contribution of IDF commanders who pave the paths of social guarantee and allow every girl and boy an equal opportunity for meaningful service and their integration into Israeli society," said the IDF Spokesperson's Unit.