Iran's IRGC says it seizes tanker with smuggled fuel in Gulf

Iran's Revolutionary Guards said on Friday they had seized a foreign ship in Gulf waters loaded with what they described as smuggled diesel, state news agency (IRNA) reported.

The ship's seven crew have been detained, IRNA said citing Iranian commander Gholam Hussien.

