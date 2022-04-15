Police Chief involved in car accident while driving to holiday meal

Police Chief Kobi Shabtai was involved in a car accident on Highway 6 on Friday evening while travelling to a Passover meal, N12 reported.

The accident occurred when one of the wheels on the car exploded, causing the vehicle to overturn with Shabtai and his family inside.

Two of the passengers were lightly injured and Shabtai himself was uninjured.

MDA paramedics attended to the scene of the accident, and none of those involved required further treatment in hospital.