Border Police arrest suspect trying to steal military equipment

During an operation undertaken by the undercover Israel Border Police unit in southern Israel, a suspect entered one of the training areas of the Tzei'elim base and began looking around the buildings and open areas in order to locate equipment and ammunition.

The operation was set up by the Israel Border Police unit in order to counter the phenomenon of theft from the base, and it involved the unit's officers setting up an ambush in the base's training areas.

The officers identified the suspect and arrested him while he was trying to steal equipment from the training ground.

The suspect, a resident of Segev Shalom, was arrested and taken along with the findings for questioning by Israeli Police.