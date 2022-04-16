The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Border Police arrest suspect trying to steal military equipment

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: APRIL 16, 2022 22:35

During an operation undertaken by the undercover Israel Border Police unit in southern Israel, a suspect entered one of the training areas of the Tzei'elim base and began looking around the buildings and open areas in order to locate equipment and ammunition.

The operation was set up by the Israel Border Police unit in order to counter the phenomenon of theft from the base, and it involved the unit's officers setting up an ambush in the base's training areas.

The officers identified the suspect and arrested him while he was trying to steal equipment from the training ground.

The suspect, a resident of Segev Shalom, was arrested and taken along with the findings for questioning by Israeli Police.

Arrest by the undercover unit of the Southern Border Police in Tze'elim. (CREDIT: Police Spokesperson)
Injuries reported in shooting at mall in Columbia, South Carolina
By REUTERS
04/16/2022 10:29 PM
Morocco condemns Israeli raid on Jerusalem's Al Aqsa mosque
By REUTERS
04/16/2022 10:08 PM
Six bodies retrieved, 29 migrants presumed dead in shipwreck off Libya
By REUTERS
04/16/2022 06:51 PM
French police fire tear gas as anti far-right protesters march in Paris
By REUTERS
04/16/2022 05:30 PM
Vladimir Putin, Saudi crown prince discuss Ukraine war, OPEC+
By REUTERS
04/16/2022 02:08 PM
UK's Boris Johnson, ministers barred from entering Russia
By REUTERS
04/16/2022 12:32 PM
Zelensky: Between 2,500 to 3,000 Ukrainian troops have died in war
By REUTERS
04/16/2022 03:52 AM
United States urges restraint after Jerusalem violence
By REUTERS
04/16/2022 12:57 AM
Wife of Putin ally held in Ukraine claims Kyiv authorities beating him
By REUTERS
04/15/2022 11:37 PM
Police Chief involved in car accident while driving to holiday meal
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/15/2022 08:55 PM
Germany, European partners condemn east Jerusalem violence
By REUTERS
04/15/2022 08:02 PM
Russia says it thwarted 'terrorist attack' on military facility
By REUTERS
04/15/2022 04:59 PM
Nigerian election official shot dead, voter registration suspended
By REUTERS
04/15/2022 03:31 PM
Iran's IRGC says it seizes tanker with smuggled fuel in Gulf
By REUTERS
04/15/2022 02:04 PM
Suspected terror attack: 47-year-old man stabbed in Haifa
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/15/2022 02:00 PM
